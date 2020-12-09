spotify custom cover

There are literally thousands of pre-made music and podcast playlists from Spotify and community users. If you like to make your own playlists, you can further personalize them with custom cover art. We’ll show you how.

Changing playlist covers can be done using the desktop and mobile Spotify apps. That includes Windows 10, Mac, iPhone, iPad, Android, and the web player. Spotify Premium is not required for this feature.

Add Custom Covers to Spotify Playlists on Desktop

First, open the Spotify app on your Windows PC, Mac, or on the web. Select one of your personal playlists from the sidebar.

select a playlist from the sidebar

Next, hover over the playlist cover and click the pencil icon.

click the edit icon on the playlist

This will open a menu for editing the playlist details. Click the three-dot menu icon in the corner of the cover and select “Replace Image.”

click replace image in the cover menu

A file explorer window (Finder on Mac) will open and you can select an image from your computer.

select an image from your PC

Note: Playlist covers must be jpeg files and a maximum file size of 4MB.

Lastly, select “Save” to finish.

click save to finish

You’re done! The custom cover art will appear on all of your devices with the Spotify app installed and be visible to those that you’ve shared the playlist with.

Add Custom Covers to Spotify Playlists on Mobile

First, open the Spotify app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Select one of your personal playlists from the “Library” tab.

select a playlist from the library

Next, tap the three-dot menu icon to bring up the playlist settings. The location of this icon will vary by platform.

tap the menu icon

Select “Edit” or “Edit Playlist.”

select edit from menu

Under the playlist cover, tap “Change Image.”

tap Change Image under cover

You’ll have the option to select an image from your device gallery or take a new photo.

select an image for the cover

After you’ve selected an image, Spotify will allow you to crop it into a square. Tap “Choose” when you’re done.

tap Choose when the cover is ready

Tap “Save” to finalize your changes.

tap save when done

That’s it! Now you can easily customize your playlists and make them look a little more polished.

