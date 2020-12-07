Browser tabs can be a blessing and a curse. It’s handy to have multiple pages open at once, but if you use a lot of tabs, it can quickly become hard to manage. That’s where Google’s Chrome Tab Search comes in.

Introduced in Google Chrome 87, Tab Search is exactly what it sounds like. You can click a button to see a list of all your open tabs, across all Chrome windows, and easily search through them. You can search the title of the webpage or the site URL.

As mentioned, this feature requires Chrome 87 or later. It’s available on Google Chrome for desktop (Windows and Mac) and Chromebooks running the latest version of Chrome OS.

Tab Search doesn’t require any setup or opt-in. It appears as a simple drop-down arrow in the top tab bar. To begin, click the arrow button or use the keyboard shortcut Ctrl+Shift+A (Cmd+Shift+A for Mac).

You will now see a vertically scrollable list of all the tabs you have open in Chrome. The list includes all open Chrome browser windows, not just the current window.

At the top of the pop-up is a search box. Start typing in the box to search through all the open tabs.

You can use the arrow keys on your keyboard to select a tab from the results and hit Enter to go to the tab. If you prefer, you can click the result with your mouse and cursor as well.

That’s all there is to it! This is a very simple feature, but if you’re a heavy tab user, it will quickly become one of your go-to tricks.