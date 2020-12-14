Apple iOS and iPadOS Safari Icon Hero

Safari prevents advertiser’s trackers from following you all over the web. It can also tell you which websites tried to collect data on you, and how many it’s blocked. Here’s how to generate your privacy report on Safari.

First, open Safari on your Mac from the Launchpad or by searching for it on Spotlight. Click “Safari” in the menu bar at the top left.

Click Safari in the menu bar

Select “Privacy Report.”

Visit Privacy Report on Safari

Safari will then launch a new window with details including how many trackers it blocked from profiling you, the percentage of websites you visited that had trackers, and more.

Check your Privacy Report on Safari

You can also scroll through the list of websites and see the number of trackers they used.

Click the “Trackers” tab to browse the trackers’ names, the companies that made them, and how many times Safari detected them during your browsing sessions.

Check web trackers list on Safari

You can also access Safari’s Privacy Report tools while you’re browsing to instantly check how intrusive a website you’re visiting might be.

To do so, go to the website you want to inspect, and then click the shield icon to the left of the address bar. In the window that appears, you’ll see how many third-party trackers Safari prevented from keeping tabs on you.

Check a web page's trackers on Safari

Click the “Trackers on This Web Page” drop-down arrow to see the full list of trackers.

Check a web page's trackers names on Safari

Safari takes care of trackers by default. If you want to make sure it’s active, though, just click “Safari” in the menu bar, and then select “Preferences.”

Visit Safari's preferences on macOS

Click the “Privacy” tab, and then select the box next to “Prevent Cross-Site Tracking” if it’s not already checked.

Enable cross-site tracking prevention on Safari

If you want to protect yourself even further, there are many more privacy tools available in the Safari iPhone and iPad app.

READ NEXT
Shubham Agarwal Shubham Agarwal
Shubham is a freelance technology journalist from Ahmedabad, India. He has been covering technology for over four years for publications such as Digital Trends, HuffPost, Lifehacker, and more. When he's not writing about whatever's trending in the world of technology, you will find him either exploring a new city with his camera, binge-reading non-fiction books, and novels or playing the latest game on his PlayStation.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.