If you’re the kind of Windows 10 user that likes to spice things up, why not move your taskbar to a new location—like the top of your screen? Once there, it works just as you would expect it to, including the Start menu. It’s also a great party trick. Here’s how to do it.

First, right-click your taskbar and uncheck “Lock the taskbar” in the menu that pops up. This enables you to move the taskbar to a new location.

Once the taskbar is unlocked, click the taskbar and drag it to the top of the screen, then release your mouse or trackpad button.

Once you release, the taskbar will live happily up there as long as you’d like, continuously defying gravity.

You’ll notice that once the taskbar is at the top of the screen, it works exactly as it did when it was at the bottom, just with a different orientation. You can even open the Start menu, and it will pop down from above.

While you’re at it, feel free to experiment with other taskbar locations—such as a vertical orientation on the left or right side of your screen. Also, few people know this, but you can change the height of the taskbar while it’s unlocked.

Once you’re finished, you might want to lock the taskbar in place so you don’t move it by accident. Just right-click the taskbar and put a check mark beside “Lock the taskbar” in the pop-up menu. Have fun customizing Windows!

