After putting out spooky sounds for Halloween, Ring has brought some new holiday sounds to its video doorbells and chimes! The company has several more options compared to the Nest Hello, but they’re just as easy to enable—here’s how!

Keep in mind that this feature works best with Ring Chimes. If you don’t have one of those, you can manually adjust your phone’s notification settings to holiday sounds, but that’s definitely not as fun.

First, open the Ring app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and select the “Chimes” option in the top toolbar.

If you don’t see the “Chimes” option, select the hamburger menu button in the top-left corner.

Then, from the side menu, select “Devices.”

Tap the Chime you’d like to change. You can have multiple Chimes use different sounds if you’d like.

Next, select “Audio Settings.”

Choose “Chime Tones” from the list of options.

Finally, tap the sound you’d like to use. Special holiday tones include “Deck the Halls,” “Ho Ho Ho,” “Jingle Bells,” “Sleigh Bells,” and “Dreidel Dreidel.” According to Ring, even more holiday sounds are on the way.

You’re done once you’ve made a selection! Now go back and change all your Chimes if you really want to get into the holiday spirit.

If you want to go even more festive, Ring also sells holiday faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. Happy holidays!