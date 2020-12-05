Ring doorbells with holiday faceplates
Ring

After putting out spooky sounds for Halloween, Ring has brought some new holiday sounds to its video doorbells and chimes! The company has several more options compared to the Nest Hello, but they’re just as easy to enable—here’s how!

Keep in mind that this feature works best with Ring Chimes. If you don’t have one of those, you can manually adjust your phone’s notification settings to holiday sounds, but that’s definitely not as fun.

First, open the Ring app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device and select the “Chimes” option in the top toolbar.

Select the "Chime" option

If you don’t see the “Chimes” option, select the hamburger menu button in the top-left corner.

Or select the menu icon

Then, from the side menu, select “Devices.”

Select "Devices"

Tap the Chime you’d like to change. You can have multiple Chimes use different sounds if you’d like.

Select the chime you'd like to change

Next, select “Audio Settings.”

select audio settings

Choose “Chime Tones” from the list of options.

select "Chime Tones"

Finally, tap the sound you’d like to use. Special holiday tones include “Deck the Halls,” “Ho Ho Ho,” “Jingle Bells,” “Sleigh Bells,” and “Dreidel Dreidel.” According to Ring, even more holiday sounds are on the way.

Select the holiday sound you'd like to use!

You’re done once you’ve made a selection! Now go back and change all your Chimes if you really want to get into the holiday spirit.

If you want to go even more festive, Ring also sells holiday faceplates for the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and 3 Plus. Happy holidays!

READ NEXT
Christian Cooper Christian Cooper
Christian Cooper is a freelance writer for How-To Geek and has worked in the technology industry for over six years. After moving on from his own blog, Christian worked for a variety of tech companies as part of their marketing and communications teams. He's worked with brands across the tech space that produce smart home, video game, VR, health, and mobile phone accessory products. He's launched more than 150 consumer products and is now bringing that ability to communicate advanced technologies to consumers as part of the How-To Geek team.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.