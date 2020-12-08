RAM is an important specification on your smartphone. The amount your phone has can greatly impact performance. If you’re curious how much RAM you have on your Android phone, we’ll show you how to find out.

To see how much RAM is on your Android phone, you first have to enable the hidden Developer Options menu. You can do a lot with these lesser-known settings, including seeing your phone’s memory usage.

RELATED: 8 Things You Can Do In Android's Developer Options

First, swipe down from the top (once or twice, depending on your device’s manufacturer), and then tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

Next, scroll all the way down and select “About Phone.”

At the bottom, tap “Build Number” repeatedly (usually, about five times in quick succession) until the “You are now a developer” message appears.

Then, go back to the main Settings menu and tap “System.”

Tap the new “Developer Options” section. If you don’t see it, check in the “Advanced” section.

At the top of the page, you’ll see “Memory,” as well as how much memory you have, but you can tap this option to see more information.

This screen will look slightly different depending on your phone’s manufacturer, but the number next to “Total Memory” is how much RAM your phone has.

The RAM listed here will usually be slightly lower than what was advertised. For example, the Pixel 5 has “8 GB of RAM,” but the system only shows 7.8.

The amount of RAM your phone has will never change, but you can always check here to see how much you’re using.