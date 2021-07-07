Like on Windows computers and Macs, it’s easy to check what hardware is powering your Chromebook. Although you could always google your device’s model name and number, that’s not necessary. You can find the CPU information directly on your Chromebook itself.

Using the About System Page

The first method for finding out what CPU is in your Chromebook doesn’t require any additional apps or extensions. On your Chrome OS device, open the Chrome browser and type or paste chrome://system into the address bar.

This will bring you to your Chromebook’s or Chromebox’s built-in “About System” page. There’s a lot of information to take in on this page, but we’re only interested in one thing. To find the CPU model, look for the “cpuinfo” entry and click “Expand.”

In the expanded information panel, look for “Model Name.” This will show the name of the CPU in your Chromebook. In my case, it’s the Intel Core m3-6Y30. The processor’s speed will also be listed alongside the name.

That’s all there is to it for this method. It’s quite easy to do if you know what to look for.

Using a Third-Party App

The second method for viewing what CPU runs in your Chome OS device uses a highly rated Chrome web app. It provides a cleaner interface with easier-to-understand information.

Start by opening the Chrome Web Store on your Chromebook and installing “Cog – System Info Viewer.” You can do this by clicking the “Add to Chrome” button found on the app’s page.

Once it’s installed, open the app drawer by clicking the launcher icon in the bottom-left corner of your screen, and then select the “Cog” app.

The app will open and display information about your laptop or computer. You’ll see your Chromebook’s model name and processing speed under the “CPU” section.

That’s it! Straight to the point. You can use either one of these methods to find other details, such as RAM, Chrome version, and much more.

