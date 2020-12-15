WhatsApp logo on an iPhone
WhatsApp allows anyone to voice or video call you as long as they have your number, and you can’t opt-out of it. But on Android, you have the option to mute WhatsApp calls without affecting cellular ones. Here’s how to do it.

First, launch the WhatsApp app on your Android phone. Next, tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner of the app.

Tap the three-dot menu on WhatsApp app

Inside the following list of options, select “Settings.”

Visit WhatsApp app's settings

Enter the “Notifications” menu.

Enter WhatsApp notification settings

Scroll down to the “Calls” section and tap “Ringtone.”

WhatsApp call notification settings

Select “None” from the list of available sounds.

Turn off ringtone for WhatsApp calls

Next, tap “Vibrate” and toggle it to “Off.”

Turn off vibration for WhatsApp calls

Now, whenever you get a WhatsApp voice or video call, your phone won’t buzz or make a sound. This preference will remain active until you manually switch it back to the previous settings.

However, do note that WhatsApp call alerts will still appear in your phone’s notifications, and unlike text messages, there’s no option to mute them altogether.

If you don’t want to mute all WhatsApp calls, you can also apply this option for a specific contact.

Return to your list of chats on the app’s main screen and enter the private conversation of the person whose calls you’d like to silence.

Visit the chats tab on WhatsApp

Tap the recipient’s name at the top to view their profile page.

Open a contact's profile on WhatsApp

On the next screen, head into “Custom Notifications.”

Set custom notifications for WhatsApp chats

Check the “Use Custom Notifications” box at the top.

Use custom notifications for WhatsApp chats

Under “Call Notifications” at the bottom of the page, set “Ringtone” to “None” and “Vibrate” to “Off.”

Mute call notifications for specific WhatsApp chats

When you do this, WhatsApp mutes call notifications from this person. Calls from the rest of your contacts will continue to ring on your phone like normal.

At the time of writing, you can’t mute WhatsApp call alerts on an iPhone. The only way you can get rid of them is by muting all WhatsApp notifications or by blocking individual contacts to prevent them from bothering you.

