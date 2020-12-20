Have you been playing some embarrassing Nintendo Switch games? By default, friends on your Switch can see your play activity—that’s the list of games you’ve been playing recently. Luckily, you can hide your play activity from friends with an option in your user profile. Here’s how to do it.

Here’s an example of what a Nintendo Switch play activity list looks like on a friend page.

We’re going to make sure that your friends can no longer see this play activity list. To do so, navigate to the Nintendo Switch “Home” menu. In the upper-left corner of the screen, select your user profile icon.

Next, select “User Settings” in the sidebar of your profile page.

In “User Settings,” select “Play Activity Settings.”

In “Play Activity Settings,” select “Display play activity to.”

In the menu that pops up, select “No One” by highlighting it and pressing the “A” button. This will make sure that none of your friends can see your play activity list.

(Or if you’d only like to share your play activity list with Best Friends, select “Best Friends.”)

After that, press back several times to exit the “Settings” menus. The next time a registered friend looks at your user profile, the “Play Activity” list will not appear on the profile page. And of course, non-friends cannot see your play activity either. Happy gaming!

RELATED: How to Add Friends on the Nintendo Switch