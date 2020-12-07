Thanks to smartphones, it’s now easier than ever to send money to people. Google Pay is a powerful service with many features, one of which is peer-to-peer payments. We’ll show you how easy it is to send others money.

Google revamped Google Pay in late 2020 with a bevy of new features, but one that has been around for a while is the ability to send money to people. It’s possible to quickly transfer money to anyone with a Google Pay account.

Note: Before we get started, you should know that you can only send money from a debit card or your Google Pay balance. It does not work with credit cards.

First, open the “Google Pay” app on your iPhone or Android device. Make sure you’re on the main “Pay” tab.

At the top of the “Pay” tab is the “People” section, tap “Find People to Pay.”

There are a couple of different ways to find someone to pay. You can tap “Scan QR Code” to scan the person’s personal Google Pay code. The easier option is to simply do a search at the top of the screen.

You can search by name, phone number, and email address. If the person has signed up for Google Pay, they will show up. If not, you can invite them.

If the person is a Google Pay user, simply tap their name from the results.

A messenger-like conversation screen will open. At the bottom, there are a few buttons. Tap “Pay” to begin sending money.

Next, type the amount of money you want to send and add a note about it. Tap the blue checkmark when you’re done.

A confirmation pop-up message will appear. You can select a different payment method if you’d like. If the person is not in your contact list, Google will alert you to make sure the info is correct. Tap “Pay $X.XX” when you’re ready.

It will take a few seconds for the transfer to process. When it’s done, Google Pay will tell you how much was sent and at what time it occurred. Tap “Got It” to finish up.

The transfer will now appear on the conversation screen with the person.

That’s all there is to it! This is a pretty simple process if you can get people to use Google Pay in the first place. The fact that you can’t use credit cards is a bit cumbersome, but other methods work fine.

