Thanksgiving is over, so it’s officially appropriate to get into the holiday spirit! Nest is bringing a little extra cheer this year because holiday themes (including Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and more) are now available on your Nest Hello Video Doorbell. It’s incredibly easy to activate them!

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell’s theme setting changes the sounds your doorbell makes when it rings, as well as your visitor announcements on Google Assistant devices. When the holiday is over, Nest will default back to a traditional “Ding Dong” theme automatically.

To get started, open the Nest app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, and then select your doorbell from your list of devices.

Select your Hello doorbell.

Tap the gear icon at the top right to open the video doorbell settings.

Tap the gear icon

Scroll down and tap “Doorbell Theme.”

Select "Doorbell Theme"

Select the holiday sound you want to use. You can choose a Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, Kwanzaa, or Winter theme.

Select what holiday sound you would like!

After you make your selection, you can exit the Nest app. The next time someone visits, your Hello Video Doorbell will play a seasonal sound. Happy holidays!

