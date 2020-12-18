Your phone, by default, is set to vibrate when you interact with it or receive a notification. But if its intensity is too jarring for you, Android allows you to easily customize your phone’s vibration levels. Here’s how to do it.

Note: The option to adjust vibration intensity is only available for phones running Android 10 or above.

How to Adjust Vibration Intensity on a Stock-Like Android

Visit your Android phone or tablet’s Settings menu from the app drawer or by tapping the gear icon in the notification panel.

Scroll down and enter the “Accessibility” menu.

Under “Interaction Controls” located toward the bottom of the page, select “Vibration and Haptic Haptics” (or “Vibration and Haptic Strength”).

Here, you can separately personalize your phone’s haptic feedback strength and how strongly it buzzes when you get a phone call or a notification.

You can choose between three levels of intensity or turn it off completely.

On some devices, such as Google Pixel handsets, the intensity can be customized on a sliding scale.

How to Adjust Vibration Intensity on a Samsung Galaxy

If you own a Samsung Android device, you won’t find this option in the “Accessibility” menu.

To access it, open the “Settings” app and go to Sounds And Vibration > Vibration Intensity.

Tune the available sliders to adjust the vibration intensity of incoming calls, notifications, and touch interaction response to your liking.

You should be able to locate the “Vibration intensity” setting through one of these two methods as long as your phone has Android 10 or above.

But given that all Android brands have their own versions of “Settings” with different layouts, there’s a chance that it may be present in another menu. So if you still can’t find it, try looking up “Vibration” from the search bar at the top of the Settings app.

In case you’re not satisfied with any of the levels and want to decrease how often your phone vibrates, consider switching off haptic feedback on your Android device.