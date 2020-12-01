2020 has been a year for the books, but that hasn’t stopped anyone from streaming and listening to countless hours of music on Spotify. With the launch of Spotify Wrapped 2020, you can see which songs, artists, and podcasts you listened to most over the past year.

What is Spotify Wrapped 2020?

Spotify celebrates the end of each year by showcasing which music, genres, and more that you listened to over the past 12-ish months. Spotify Wrapped 2020 is now live for subscribers to dig through and share with their friends on social media.

If you don’t have a Spotify account, you can still experience 2020 Wrapped. Instead of jumping into your own streaming data, you can head over to the Spotify Wrapped website and scroll through the top podcasts, which decade’s music was listened to most, and more of 2020.

How to Find Your Spotify Wrapped 2020

You can only view your Wrapped 2020 results using the Spotify app for iPhone, iPad, and Android. With the app installed, head on over to Spotify’s Wrapped 2020 website using a browser on your phone or tablet such as Google Chrome. From there, tap the “Log in to see your 2020 Wrapped” link.

You will either be sent to a login screen or directed immediately into the Spotify app. If required, type in your credentials, and then you will be moved automatically to the mobile app.

Wrapped 2020 will be highlighted at the top of the “Home” tab. Tap on the card to view your end-of-year results.

You will be greeted with an Instagram Story-like interface that will automatically start playing music and a video. Tap on the right or left side of your screen to process forward or backward through your Spotify Wrapped 2020.

If you’d like, you can share what you’ve listened to the most with your friends and family on social media. To do so, select the “Share This Story” link found under each card. Spotify will only share the section’s infographic seen at the end of the clip, not the entire video.

Select which social platform you would like to share your Spotify Wrapped 2020 results to. You can choose from Instagram Stories, Facebook, Snapchat, and more.

