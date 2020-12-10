There’s nothing quite like the cozy comfort of a crackling fire. However, not everyone has a fireplace in their home—or wants to deal with lugging firewood inside. Here’s how to turn your TV into a fireplace instead.

The world of virtual ambiance is pretty interesting. You can easily go down the rabbit hole and find strangely specific experiences such as “Relaxing Kitchen and Cooking Sounds” and “Christmas Music From Another Room.”

For this guide, we’ll be focusing on fireplaces. There are many different ways to turn your TV into a virtual fireplace. It really depends on which devices and services you have connected to your TV. We’ll cover a few of the most popular options.

Streaming Services

The easiest method for turning your TV into a fireplace is to simply play a video of a fireplace from the streaming service of your choice. Fireplace videos have become extremely popular over the years, so you can find them on nearly every streaming platform.

Netflix

Netflix has a surprisingly large library of fireplace videos. The “Fireplace for Your Home” series (also available on DVD) includes a variety of background music choices and different wood species. There’s something for everyone.

Playing these videos works exactly the same as any other Netflix TV show or movie. Simply search for “Fireplace” to find them.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon’s Prime Video service doesn’t have as many choices as Netflix, but it does have a couple of fireplace videos. Prime has the “Fireplace 4K: Classic Edition,” but it’s not available in all locations. Other options include meditation sounds and a beach campfire.

YouTube

YouTube has hundreds of fireplace videos to choose from. There’s truly something for every situation you could imagine. Star Wars fan? Check. Dog lover? Check. Scientist? Check.

If you’re looking for something more traditional, YouTube has plenty of options. The “Fireplace for Your Home” channel has shorter versions of the videos you can find on Netflix.

Search for “Fireplace” to start exploring the many videos. Here are a few to get you started:

Smart TV Apps

Streaming services are great, but you may not be subscribed to any, or perhaps you prefer something more direct. There are apps on many smart TV platforms that are specifically made to display a fireplace on your TV.

We’ve compiled some of the most popular fireplace apps for a variety of smart TV platforms. You can also open the app store on your specific device and do a search for “Fireplace.”

Apple TV Fireplace Apps

Android TV/Google TV Fireplace Apps

Roku Fireplace Apps

Amazon Fire TV Fireplace Apps

Chromecast Fireplace Apps

Chromecast devices don’t really have “apps” in the same way that other smart TV platforms do. Instead, the apps are on your mobile device, from which you “cast” the content to the Chromecast. You can cast any of the fireplace videos from the streaming services listed above to your Chromecast-enabled TV.

As you can see, there are plenty of options for bringing the warm fireplace experience into your home. Hopefully, with all of these great options at your fingertips, you can make your living room feel like a cozy cabin on a cold winter’s day.