An Apple Watch can only display five different metrics or performance stats, like your current pace or the distance you’ve run, as you work out—so you can customize which ones you see. You can even set your watch to display just a single important metric. Here’s how.

How to Customize Which Metrics You See

For every workout type, your watch can track and show: Duration, Active Kilocalories, Total Kilocalories, and Heart Rate. For some workouts, like Outdoor Run or Pool Swim, your watch also tracks (and can display) other more specific, stats like Distance, Current Pace, Elevation gained, and Lengths swam.

To change which stats you see on your watch while you workout, open the “Watch” app on your iPhone and go to Workout > Workout View.

Under “Workouts,” select the activity you want to customize, then tap “Edit.”

The different stats are grouped under “Metrics,” which are displayed when you workout, and “Do Not Include,” which aren’t. To add a stat, tap the green plus sign icon. To remove one, tap the red circle icon, and then tap “Remove.” To reorder the different metrics, use the handles on the right. When you’re finished, tap “Done.”

Note: The maximum you can display at once is five metrics. For most activities, you have to pick and choose. You might also need to remove a default metric before you can add a different one.

The next time you track a workout, you’ll see your chosen list of metrics. To make one more visible, you can highlight it by turning the Digital Crown. This makes it show in color, so you can see it more readily with a glance. You can see Distance lit up in yellow in the screenshot below.

How to Switch to Single Metric View

If you only want to focus on a single important stat (or stop yourself from constantly looking at your wrist as you workout), you can set the Workout app on your Apple Watch to Single Metric mode.

To do so, open the “Watch” app on your iPhone and go to Workout > Workout View. Select “Single Metric.”

Now, when you track a workout with your watch, you’ll only see a single performance stat (and the time) at any one time. To cycle between them, twist the Digital Crown.