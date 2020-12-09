Safari extensions add additional functionality to the browser. They function like mini-apps, and on the Mac, they are installed and behave as apps themselves. If you don’t want to use a Safari extension anymore, here’s how to uninstall it.

Mac users who are using Safari 12.0 or higher (running macOS Mojave or newer) will see extensions show up as apps. In fact, the older Safari extension file isn’t supported anymore.

Just like the process of installing Safari extensions, deleting them is also convoluted. Safari extensions are downloaded as individual apps. This means that to remove an extension, you have to delete the app that comes with it (after first disabling it).

You can manage Safari extensions from the browser’s Preferences menu. Click the “Safari” button from the menu bar and select the “Preferences” button.

From here, go to the “Extensions” tab. You’ll now see a list of extensions in the left sidebar. To disable an extension, click the checkmark button next to it.

Note: Some extensions have multiple sub-extensions, so you’ll have to uncheck them all.

The extension will now disappear from the extension bar.

You can now delete the extension. From the extension information section, click the “Uninstall” button.

You’ll now see a pop-up message that reads that the extension is part of the app and that to uninstall the extension, you’ll have to remove the app itself. Here, click the “Show in Finder” button.

This will open the Finder with the app selected. Right-click the app and choose the “Move to Bin” (or “Move to Trash”) button.

Enter your Mac’s username and password and then click the “OK” button.

The extension will now be deleted. If you see the pop-up message that reads that the app wasn’t deleted because it was in use, you’ll have to go back to Safari’s Preferences menu and make sure that the extension is disabled. Again, ensure that all sub-extensions are also disabled.

Once the extension is deleted (moved to the trash), you’ll see that it disappears from the Safari extension bar and from Safari Preferences.

