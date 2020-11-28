On November 28, 2020, Mike Tyson will come out of retirement to fight Roy Jones Jr. at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Here’s how to watch the exhibition match between these two boxing legends online.

When Is the Boxing Match?

The fight will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2020.

The main card will start at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST). Tyson and Jones will likely make their ring walks around 11 p.m. EST (8 p.m. PST). But ultimately, the precise time will depend on how long the other fights last.

The full event will be four hours long, and it will start at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST).

How Can You Stream It?

This is a pay-per-view match that will cost you $49.99. If you have cable or satellite TV, you’ll be able to pay for it the old-fashioned way through traditional pay-per-view providers in the U.S. and Canada.

But you don’t need cable. Head to the Tyson on Triller to buy and stream the event online—right in your browser, if you like.

The website’s How To Watch page links to a variety of apps for your device of choice. With the FITE app, you can watch the pay-per-view fight on Roku, Apple TV, Android TV, or Amazon Fire. There are also apps for iPhone, iPad, Android phones, Sony’s PlayStation 4, and many smart TVs.

How Can You Watch the Fight Outside the USA?

The fight will be aired in more than 100 countries around the world. You’ll find a list of international partners on the Tyson on Triller website—scroll to the bottom of the “How to Watch” page.

If the fight isn’t airing in your country, you may be able to get around these geographical restrictions and watch the match through a VPN. With a VPN, you’ll appear to be browsing from another country—like the USA.

