The Android Settings menu can sometimes feel like a disorganized mess. Things have slowly gotten better over the years, but it still varies greatly by the device. Thankfully, you can now simply search for the setting you want.

As with many things Android-related, the Settings menu looks different depending on your phone or tablet’s manufacturer. But first, we need to open the Settings.

Swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice, depending on your device’s manufacturer) and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

What we’re looking for is a search bar or some sort of search icon, like a magnifying glass, at the top of the Settings. Here’s what it looks like on a Google Pixel:

Here’s the search interface on a Samsung Galaxy:

And here’s what LG’s interface looks like:

Enter search terms for whatever you’re looking for. The results will start to appear underneath. Pay attention to the small text that indicates which section of the Settings the result is from.

Tapping a result will take you to that spot in the Settings. It’s as simple as that. Hopefully, this will help you find the setting that you want more easily.

