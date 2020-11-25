Amazon Sidewalk is a wireless standard that has advantages over a Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connection. However, there are privacy concerns, as it enables your smart home devices (such as Echo and Alexa speakers) to communicate with others outside of your home. Here’s how to opt-out of Sidewalk.

First open the “Amazon Alexa” app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device, and make sure it’s been updated to the latest version. Next, tap the “More” tab at the bottom of your screen.

Next, select the “Settings” option found at the bottom of the list.

Locate and open the “Account Settings” menu, found near the top of the page.

Finally, tap the “Amazon Sidewalk” listing.

Here you’ll find more information on the Amazon Sidewalk feature. If the switch on the Amazon Sidewalk toggle is to the left, you’ve opted out of Sidewalk. If it’s not, tap the toggle to disable the feature.

In the future, if you’d like to opt back in, simply tap the toggle again.

