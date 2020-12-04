The first-ever TV special based on Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts characters, A Charlie Brown Christmas, premiered on CBS in December of 1965 and has been a beloved holiday tradition ever since. Here’s how you can celebrate the holidays by streaming A Charlie Brown Christmas.

After decades of airing on CBS and then on ABC, A Charlie Brown Christmas moved exclusively to Apple TV+ in 2020 along with fellow Peanuts holiday specials It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown and A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. But thanks to fan outcry, A Charlie Brown Christmas will now also air on PBS while remaining available on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+

If you subscribe to Apple TV+ ($4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), you can stream A Charlie Brown Christmas starting Dec. 4, 2020, and spend nearly the entire month of December with Charlie Brown and his friends as they put on a Christmas play.

Viewers without an Apple TV+ subscription can still watch A Charlie Brown Christmas, which will be free to stream from Dec. 11-13, 2020, via the Apple TV+ app and website.

PBS Online

Thanks to the passionate voices of Peanuts fans, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be airing on PBS and PBS Kids on Dec. 13, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. CT. Many PBS stations also offer live streams via the PBS website, so viewers can go online to watch Charlie Brown rail against the commercialization of Christmas.

If your local PBS affiliate is included, you can catch the special when it airs live, although it won’t be available via PBS’s on-demand services.

YouTube TV

Among streaming services that offer Live TV, YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) is the only one to feature PBS, although it doesn’t include every local PBS outlet. Check the YouTube TV site to see if yours is available, and if so, then you can join Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, Snoopy, and the rest of the Peanuts gang for A Charlie Brown Christmas when it airs live on PBS on Dec. 13, 2020.

With all of these different streaming options available, there’s no excuse to let the wonderful holiday tradition of watching A Charlie Brown Christmas pass you by this year.