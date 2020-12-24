By default, Microsoft Edge disables extensions in InPrivate mode to prevent unintentional privacy leaks. But sometimes you might need to use an extension while staying private. If so, it’s easy to enable and extension in private browsing mode. Here’s how.

First, open Edge. In any Edge window, click the menu button (three dots) and select “Extensions.”

In the Extensions tab, you will see a list of every extension you have installed, and each will have its own box. Locate the extension you’d like to enable in InPrivate mode and click the small “Details” link located just below the extension’s description.

On the details screen for the extension, scroll down and check the box beside “Allow in InPrivate.” This will enable the extension to be used during private browsing.

Warning: After checking this box, the extension could potentially collect and share your browsing history with a third party, so be sure you absolutely trust the extension before turning this feature on.

The change will take effect immediately. If you’d like to use other extensions while private browsing, press back once to return to the Extensions screen and repeat these steps with each extension you’d like to enable in InPrivate mode.

When you’re done, close the Extensions tab. The next time you open an InPrivate window, you’ll notice that the extensions you enabled now work in that window too. Happy browsing!

RELATED: How to Always Start Microsoft Edge in InPrivate Browsing Mode on Windows 10