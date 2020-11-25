Instead of traveling along the streets of New York City, all of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’s traditional floats, musical performers, and giant balloons will be condensed into a single location, in Manhattan’s Herald Square. Here’s how to stream the parade on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

No spectators will be allowed in person this year, but you can still watch the reimagined parade from the comfort of your own home, to keep alive a Thanksgiving tradition that has been going on since 1924.

NBC.com

If you have a cable log-in, you can stream the parade live on November 26, 2020, at 9 a.m. local time, on NBC’s website. Hosted by Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker of NBC’s Today show, the NBC broadcast will retain as much of the classic feel as possible.

Verizon’s YouTube and Twitter

Verizon is partnering on the broadcast of the parade this year, with its own live stream of the festivities, hosted by Mario Lopez, on both the company’s YouTube channel and the Verizon Twitter account, starting at 9 a.m. Eastern time on November 26, 2020.

Hulu with Live TV

For subscribers to Hulu with the live TV option (starting at $54.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), you can stream the parade’s NBC broadcast, and check out new balloons this year including the boss baby from The Boss Baby movies and Red Titan from YouTube channel Ryan’s World.

YouTube TV

Cord-cutters who’ve chosen YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial) can also stream the NBC broadcast of the parade, including the musical performances from Pentatonix, Dolly Parton, Patti LaBelle, and others.

Sling TV

If you’re a Sling TV subscriber (starting at $30 per month after a one-day free trial) and your local NBC affiliate is included on Sling, you’ll also be able to watch NBC’s parade broadcast via streaming, including taped performances from Broadway shows Hamilton, Mean Girls, and Jagged Little Pill, among others.

Fubo TV

Fubo TV subscribers (starting at $29.99 per month after a three-day free trial) can also tune in to NBC for the live broadcast, including local marching bands and a number of bands that lost out on performing in NYC parades that were canceled earlier in the year due to pandemic-related restrictions.

AT&T TV Now

Subscribers to AT&T Now (starting at $55 per month after a seven-day free trial) can also catch the parade’s live NBC broadcast, which will still conclude with the traditional visit from Santa Claus to kick off the Christmas season.