Twitter’s take on “stories,” which is called Fleets, allows you to post disappearing media and text. But if you find stories out of place on Twitter, or simply don’t want people you follow to appear on top of your feed, you can mute them.

Unfortunately, at the moment, there’s no central kill switch that will let you get rid of Fleets altogether on Twitter. Your only option is to manually mute Fleets from individual accounts one by one.

RELATED: How to Send Disappearing Tweets Using Fleets on Twitter

To do so, open Twitter on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. Scroll to the top of the Home tab to view the Fleets of those you follow.

You can only mute a Fleet from someone who has recently posted one. So, you can only hide Fleets from any avatar bubble in the row of thumbnails at the top of your Twitter feed.

To mute a Fleet, tap and hold a profile’s Fleet bubble to reveal the hidden settings. Tap “Mute @(Twitter account),” where “Twitter account” is the person’s Twitter handle.

Tap “Mute Fleets” to hide this account’s existing and future Fleets, or “Mute Fleets and Tweets” to hide that person’s tweets, as well.

Twitter will indefinitely mute Fleets from this profile, and they’ll no longer appear in your feed. The same as when you mute tweets, Twitter won’t notify someone when you mute their Fleets.

To unmute someone, visit their Twitter profile page, and then tap “Unmute” next to the “You Have Muted Fleets From This Account” message.

Twitter doesn’t remove the row reserved for Fleets, even if you mute them from all the accounts you follow, so, unfortunately, it will continue to take up space in your feed.

Next, learn how to mute stories and posts from someone on Instagram without unfollowing them.