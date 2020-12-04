Widgets sit in the bottom half of the Notification Center. While some widgets are quite useful, you might want to get rid of others for a cleaner look. Here’s how to remove widgets from the Notification Center on Mac.

Mac users who are running macOS 11 Big Sur or newer have access to the unified Notification Center. Rather than being split into two tabs, the Notification Center is now split into two halves. The top half shows your unread notifications (if you have any), and the bottom half shows your widgets.

To access the Notification Center, click the Time and Date button from the menu bar (next to the Control Center button). You can also swipe in from the right edge of your MacBook’s trackpad with two fingers to reveal the Notification Center.

Now, if you want to quickly delete a widget, right-click and choose the “Remove Widget” option.

The widget will instantly be removed from the Notification Center.

If you want to remove multiple widgets at once, it’s better to go into the widget editing mode.

RELATED: How to Use Control Center on Mac

Scroll to the bottom of the Notification Center and click the “Edit Widgets” button. Alternatively, you can right-click any widget and choose the “Edit Widgets” option from the menu.

Now, you’ll see all the widgets in the right pane. To remove a widget, click the “-” icon from the top-left corner of the screen.

You can repeat this process until you have deleted all the widgets you want. Then, click the “Done” button to save the layout.

As we said at the top, you can use this method to delete all widgets and get a clean-looking Notification Center (as shown in the screenshot below).

Don’t like going to the Control Center every time you want to connect a Bluetooth device or change the sound output? Here’s how to pin any Control Center module right to the menu bar.

RELATED: How to Pin Control Center Modules to the Menu Bar on Mac