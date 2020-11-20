If you have an Android phone, you might have an upgraded version of text messaging called “RCS.” This is a massive upgrade over SMS, but it does come with some baggage. Here’s how to deregister your number from RCS.

When switching from a device or messaging app that supports RCS to one that does not, you may experience issues with messages not being sent to the new device or app. This problem can last up to eight days after switching. A similar thing can happen with Apple’s iMessage service.

To avoid this, Google recommends that people turn off RCS before switching. However, if you didn’t do that, and you’re experiencing these issues, it’s possible to disconnect your phone number from RCS after the fact.

How to Turn Off RCS

First, we’ll show you how to turn off RCS while you still have the original device. Since RCS works through Google’s Messages app, that’s what we’ll be using.

Open the Messages app on your Android smartphone and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Next, select “Settings” from the menu.

Tap “Chat Features” at the top of the Settings.

Note: If you don’t have RCS support, you won’t see “Chat Features” listed in the Settings.

Now simply toggle the switch off for “Enable Chat Features.”

That’s it! You can now switch to the new device without having to worry about any more lost messages.

How to Disconnect Your Number from RCS

If you don’t have access to the original device anymore, you can still deregister your phone number from RCS.

First, go to Google’s deactivation web portal in a browser such as Chrome.

Scroll to the bottom of the page to the “Without Your Previous Device” section. Enter your phone number in the top text box and click “Send Code.”

A text message with a six-digit code will be sent to your phone number. Enter that code into the second text box and click “Verify.”

A message will appear saying, “Chat Features Have Been Turned Off.” It may take a few minutes for the change to go into effect, but that’s all there is to it.

Note: “Chat” is the term Google uses for RCS features in the Messages app.