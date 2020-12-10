Moving photos from any phone to a Windows 10 PC can be tedious. Fortunately, Microsoft’s Your Phone app makes it much easier if you have an Android phone. We’ll show you how effortless it can be!

Microsoft’s Your Phone app is preinstalled on many Windows 10 lap- and desktops. It can also mirror notifications from your Android device, send and receive text messages on your PC, and sync photos. The latter is handy if you’d rather skip a cloud-storage service and don’t want to connect your phone to your PC with a cable.

To use the Your Phone app on Windows and Android:

Your computer must have the Windows 10 April 2018 Update or later installed.

Your Android device must be running Android 7.0 or later.

We’ve outlined the full setup process for Your Phone, so be sure to follow that guide before you start photo-syncing.

Syncing photos between Android and Windows with Your Phone requires very little setup. You just have to make sure you grant the Your Phone Companion app permission to access your photos.

During the setup process, just tap “Allow” when the Companion app asks to access your Android photos, media, and files. This is required for photo transfers.

Another pop-up will ask your permission to let the Your Phone Companion app run in the background; tap “Allow.” This will ensure it stays connected to your PC and always shows the latest photos.

After those two permissions are granted, the feature is ready to use. In the Your Phone app on your Windows PC, just click the “Photos” tab.

Next, select a photo from the gallery. You can also click “Refresh” to check for new photos.

Tip: If you don’t see any photos in the “Photos” tab, simply click “See Photos” to enable that feature.

When a photo is open, you’ll see the following options at the top of the screen:

“Open”: Opens the photo in the Windows photo viewer.

Opens the photo in the Windows photo viewer. “Copy”: Copies the image to your Windows clipboard.

Copies the image to your Windows clipboard. “Save as”: Save the photo to a folder on your Windows PC.

Save the photo to a folder on your Windows PC. “Share”: Opens the Windows Share menu, where you can choose a method to share the photo directly.

Opens the Windows Share menu, where you can choose a method to share the photo directly. The three-dot menu: Gives you the option to open the photo in a different app.

That’s all there is to it! The feature syncs photos surprisingly fast when you have a good internet connection. If you don’t like cloud storage apps, this is a nice alternative to easily move photos between your phone and PC.