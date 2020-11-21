Since its 1973 premiere on CBS, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving has been a holiday TV staple. This year, after decades of airing on broadcast and cable channels, this special and other Peanuts animated short films moved exclusively to Apple TV+.

Generations have grown up with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Woodstock, Lucy, Linus, Peppermint Patty, and the entire Peanuts gang from Charles Schulz’s comic strips. After the announcement that Apple+ would be the exclusive home for Peanuts specials (including both A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas), fans were outraged.

As a result, the specials are now scheduled to air on PBS, in addition to being available on Apple TV+. Here’s how you can stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving this holiday season.

Apple TV+

If you have an Apple TV+ subscription, you can stream the classic Peanuts holiday specials, including A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, A Charlie Brown Christmas, and It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, anytime you like.

Even if you aren’t an Apple TV+ subscriber, you can still stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving for free via the Apple TV+ app or website Nov. 25-27, 2020.

You can sign up for Apple TV+ for $4.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

PBS Online

For broadcast viewers, PBS and PBS Kids will air A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Nov. 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. local time/6:30 p.m. CT. Many (but not all) local PBS affiliates also have live streams available via the PBS website.

So, if your local affiliate is included, you can join Charlie Brown and friends for their impromptu backyard Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 22, 2020, from your web browser. The special will not, however, be available via any of PBS’s on-demand services.

YouTube TV

Most streaming services with Live TV, like Hulu, don’t include PBS. If you’re a YouTube TV subscriber, though, many local PBS affiliates are included. Check the YouTube TV website to see if yours is available.

If it is, you can stream A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving live on Nov. 22, 2020, and experience the heartwarming joy of the Peanuts gang’s Thanksgiving dinner at Charlie Brown’s grandmother’s house.

YouTube TV is $64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial.

With these streaming options, you won’t feel like Charlie Brown trying to kick the football, only to have Lucy yank it away. The tradition of watching A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving lives on for another year.