While browsing the web with Google Chrome, it’s easy to get carried away and open dozens of windows filled with hundreds of tabs. Luckily, it’s easy to close multiple Chrome windows at once on Windows, Linux, and Mac. Here’s how.

To close all of your Chrome windows quickly on Windows or Linux, click the vertical ellipses button (three dots) and select “Exit.”

You can also press Alt-F and then X on your keyboard.

On a Mac, you can close all of your Chrome windows at once by clicking the “Chrome” menu in the menu bar at the top of the screen and selecting “Quit Google Chrome.”

You can also press Command+Q on your keyboard.

With Chrome on the Mac, if you have “Warn Before Quitting” turned on, you’ll see a message that says “Hold Command+Q to Quit” when you press Command+Q. So, you’ll need to hold down Command+Q a moment for the quitting process to take place.

(Curiously, Chrome quits instantly without this warning if you press Command+Q while all of your browser windows are minimized to the Dock.)

After that, all your Chrome browser windows will close quickly.

If you need to get your windows back, you’ll find them listed in your History when you restart Chrome—unless you have configured Chrome to wipe its history upon closing or enabled permanent Incognito mode. Happy Browsing!

