If you’ve removed a Windows 10 app you purchased or downloaded from the Microsoft Store and you need to run it again, reinstalling the app is easy. You can install the app on other PCs you sign into with the same Microsoft account, too. Here’s how.

First, open the Microsoft Store. If you can’t find it, open Windows 10’s Start menu and type “Microsoft Store,” then click the “Microsoft Store” icon when it appears.

When the Microsoft Store app opens, click the ellipses button (three dots) in the upper-right corner of the window and select “My Library” from the menu.

In the “My library” section, you’ll see a list of Windows 10 apps you own that have been purchased or downloaded from the Microsoft Store.

By default, you’ll see a list of all apps, including ones you have already installed. To narrow it down, click “Ready to install” in the sidebar menu, and you’ll see a list of apps that have not been installed on your machine.

If you need help narrowing down the list further, you can sort the list by name, by purchase date, or by type (apps or games) using the drop-down menus above the list.

Once you locate the app you’d like to reinstall, click the “Install” button beside it.

Windows 10 will download from the Microsoft Store and install automatically. Once the install complete, you can launch the app using the “Launch” button in the list, or simply run it from the Start menu.

If you need to reinstall more apps, click the button beside each one in your “My Library” page in the Microsoft Store. Multiple downloads and installs will be handled automatically. Happy computing!

