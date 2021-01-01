Using Spotlight Search from the Home screen on your iPhone and iPad can be handy. By default, the search screen may display some app suggestions powered by Siri. Here’s how to turn those suggestions off.

Here’s an example of the kind of Siri Suggestions that pop up while searching from the Home Screen on an iPhone or iPad. You’ll see suggested apps listed just below the search bar and also possible actions like opening certain Photo albums or sending messages to certain people.

If you’d like to get rid of those suggestions, it’s as easy as flipping a switch. To get started, open “Settings” on your iPhone or iPad by tapping the gear icon.

In Settings, tap “Siri & Search.”

In Siri & Search options, tap the switch beside “Suggestions on Home Screen” to turn it off.

After that, exit Settings and call up Spotlight search on your Home screen by swiping down with one finger near the middle of the screen. You’ll see the search screen with no Siri suggestions anywhere in sight.

Nice and clean! No more accidentally texting mom while searching for an app.

RELATED: How to Find an App on Your iPhone or iPad Fast