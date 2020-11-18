Temporary “stories” have become a fixture on many social media websites. Twitter’s version is called “Fleets,” and you can use it to create disappearing tweets that contain personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. We’ll show you all the ways you can use this feature.

What Are (Is?) Twitter Fleets?

As mentioned, Fleets can most easily be described as disappearing tweets. A normal tweet appears on your timeline forever unless you delete it, but a Fleet only lasts 24 hours. Fleets can be text, images, videos, or even retweets.

Fleets appear across the top of the Twitter mobile app for Android, iPhone, and iPad in the form of profile bubbles. A blue ring around a profile means there’s a new Fleet you haven’t watched. A white ring means you’ve already viewed all Fleets from the account.

How to Create a Twitter Fleet

First, open the official Twitter app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android device. You’ll see the Fleets row at the top of the screen. Tap “Add” to begin.

At the bottom of the Fleet creation page, there are four tabs:

“Text”: You can write text on a blank background.

You can write text on a blank background. “Gallery”: Choose an image or video from your local storage.

Choose an image or video from your local storage. “Capture”: Take a new photo.

Take a new photo. “Video”: Record a new video.

For a text Fleet, you can tap the center of the screen and start typing. You can adjust the alignment, bold the text, put a background behind the text, and change the color.

When you choose an image from your gallery, you can change the background color and use the same text tools to write on top of the image.

A video from the gallery can also be trimmed.

The same tools are available when you take a new photo or record a new video. When your Fleet is ready to share, tap “Fleet” at the top right.

Other Ways to Use Fleets

There are a few different things you can do with Fleets. As we mentioned above, you can share Tweets as Fleets. To do so, find a Tweet you want to Fleet and tap the share icon.

From the Share Tweet menu, select “Share in a Fleet.”

The Tweet will appear on the Fleet creation screen. You can then change the background color and add text; tap “Fleet” when you’re done.

Another thing you can do is share your Fleet as a Tweet. You might want to do this if you don’t want it to disappear after 24 hours.

First, tap your profile image in the Fleet row to open your recent Fleets.

Tap the down arrow at the top right.

Here, you’ll see the options to “Tweet This” or “Delete Fleet.”

The Twitter compose screen will open. You can add a comment to the Fleet before you tweet it.

Short-form and temporary stories are popular on social media platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and even YouTube, and now you can join in from Twitter.