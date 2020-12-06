In preparation for the holidays, you can send gifts, or even special winter-themed postcards to friends and family in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. And you can do it all via the in-game mail system at Dodo Airlines.

Toy Day Gifts

You can purchase toys and other special gifts at Nook’s Cranny Dec. 1-25, and Dec. 24 is the big Toy Day event. Expect to see plenty of festive, holiday-themed decorations popping up on your island throughout the month at the Resident Services plaza, Nook’s Cranny, and more.

The Toy Day items that appear in Nook’s Cranny will come in different color variations. As with most holiday-themed items, you can only pick up one particular color variation for each item from your own Nook’s Cranny store, so check back regularly to collect them all.

Additionally, decorated trees around your island might drop special ornaments when you shake them. If you collect enough of them, you’ll also receive special Christmas-themed DIY recipes throughout December.

As the snow slowly begins to accumulate on your island, special snowflakes will also fall from the sky. If you catch them with your net, you can collect even more winter-themed DIY recipes.

Sending Gifts via the Postal Service

Sending mail to the residents in the Animal Crossing franchise has always been a big deal. Now, you can even send customized postcards to the people on your Nintendo Switch friends list.

Note: You have to have an internet connection to send mail in-game to friends in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Starting Dec. 1, you can visit Nook’s Cranny to pick up toys and gifts to send to your friends and family who are either on your island or on your friends list. If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can also pick up some wrapping paper at Nook’s Cranny (it’s in the cabinet), and wrap your gift before sending it.

RELATED: How to Connect With Friends in "Animal Crossing: New Horizons"

A single sheet of wrapping paper normally costs 160 Bells and a bundle of five costs 800, depending on the pattern.

To wrap a gift, open your inventory with the X button on your right Joy-Con controller, and then select the wrapping paper. Choose “Wrap” from the menu, and then select the item in your inventory you want to wrap. That’s all there is to it!

When you first visit the Dodo airport, Orville will fill you in on the postal services he offers. To the right of his desk, you’ll see a rack of envelopes you can send to friends for 200 Bells. Make sure you’re connected to the internet and approach the postcard rack. Choose “Send one” from Orville’s menu to choose a friend from your list.

You can send a postcard to an animal resident or another player on your island, your future self, or anyone on your in-game friends list. After you select a recipient, you can customize your postcard.

An assortment of holiday-themed postcards will be available from early December through early January. Be sure to pick up your favorites while you have the chance!

You can customize your postcards by typing a personalized message. If you send one to an animal resident on your island, they might even respond!

After you type your message, press the plus sign (+) button on your right Joy-Con controller to see a preview of it. You can then choose to continue writing, store the message to send later, or you can cancel sending the card by pressing the minus sign (-) button on your left Joy-Con controller.

After you finish typing your message, you can attach a present. At the bottom right of the Nintendo Switch screen, click the icon that looks like a gift. Select the item you want to attach from your inventory, and then select “OK” to send your postcard.

Your recipient will receive it in their mailbox the next day.

Remember to jump into the game on Christmas day to spot Jingle the Reindeer and join in on all the festive activities! Hopefully, the new toys will help you get into the holiday spirit while you wait.