Organize and clean up your island with more storage! As long as you’re running version 1.6.0 or higher of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can increase the capacity of your home and upgrade your storage to accommodate more items. Just speak to Tom Nook at Resident Services.

Upgrade Your Storage in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

After you’ve updated to patch 1.6.0 (or higher) and launched Animal Crossing: New Horizons, check your mailbox. You’ll see a notice from Tom Nook informing you about the next possible upgrade to your home: extra storage!

If you have random items on the floor of your home or around your island, and you haven’t yet figured out where to store it all, this update is for you. Just head to the Resident Services building and talk to Tom Nook about a house upgrade.

He’ll greet you as soon as you walk in. If you’d like to learn more about the new storage upgrade, approach his desk, and then press A on your right Joy-Con controller to hop on the stool.

Choose “About My Home,” and then select “Expand My Storage.” Keep in mind, you’ll first have to upgrade your home to its highest point. After you fully expand your home and pay off all your loans with Tom Nook, you can begin this upgrade. It expands storage in your home from 1,600 pieces to 2,400.

Tom Nook will explain that you’ll have to pay this fee upfront and he cannot offer you any loans. If you have the correct amount of Bells (you’ll need 500,000 of the in-game currency), select “Yes, Let’s Do It!”

Since this payment is required immediately, you’ll need to have 500,00 Bells in your inventory when you talk to Tom Nook. If you don’t, you can access the ABD machine in Resident Services and withdraw the correct amount for your pockets, and then go speak to him again.

The expansion of your home will be available the next day, and you’ll be able to start transferring more items to your storage.

House Upgrades in Animal Crossing New: Horizons

When you first start Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you have nothing but a tent on your new, private island. Tom Nook also asks you to pay 5,000 Nook Miles to cover your trip and tent. You can complete certain tasks to accumulate the Nook Miles you need to pay off your debt.

Eventually, your hard work will pay off—Tom Nook will build a house for you. You will, however, have to take out a very large loan from him for that, and every house upgrade thereafter.

The first loan is for 98,000 Bells. Once you pay off that first loan, you can upgrade and take out a new one. These upgrades are costly and require you to spend a lot of time accumulating funds, but you get more room and customizations with every upgrade.

Here are the costs for the rest of the house upgrades in Animal Crossing: New Horizons:

198,000 Bells

348,000 Bells

548,000 Bells

758,000 Bells

1,248,000 Bells

2,498,000 Bells

500,00 Bells (storage upgrade)

With so many extra storage slots, it’s even easier to hoard every outfit, DIY material, and decoration you come across in Animal Crossing: New Horizons!