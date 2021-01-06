Editing a Microsoft PowerPoint presentation can be time consuming, especially if you’re dealing with multiple slides. If you want to change fonts across your presentation, you’ll need to use the “Replace Fonts” tool or change the Slide Master template. Here’s how.

These instructions work for most modern versions of Office on Windows. Mac users will need to change the slide master to change fonts across a presentation instead, but this won’t offer the same blanket change approach as the “Replace Fonts” tool.

Use the Replace Fonts Tool

The easiest way to replace the fonts in your presentation is to use the “Replace Fonts” tool. This will search out and replace all examples of a font used across your presentation.

To start, open your PowerPoint presentation. From the “Home” tab on the ribbon bar, click the arrow next to the “Replace” button. In the drop-down menu, select the “Replace Fonts” option.

In the “Replace Fonts” window, select the font you wish to find and replace from the “Replace” drop-down menu.

Choose the font you wish to use instead from the “With” drop-down menu and then click “Replace” to confirm.

The “Replace Fonts” tool will automatically search through your presentation and replace the fonts using the settings you selected. Click the “Close” button when you’re done.

You can repeat these steps to replace other fonts, or use the Slide Master view to replace fonts used by your presentation template instead.

Use the Slide Master

While the “Replace Fonts” tool offers the quickest way to replace fonts in your presentation, you can also modify the Slide Master template to customize your fonts. This will ensure that any additional slides you create use the new font, too.

This will only apply to text in boxes that match one of the Slide Master template slides. Any additional text (in custom text boxes) won’t be modified, so you’ll need to use the “Replace Fonts” tool instead.

To start, open your Microsoft PowerPoint presentation and select View > Slide Master.

In the “Slide Master” view, click on one of the slide templates to view them.

To edit the fonts used by your template, select the “Fonts” button, listed under the “Slide Master” tab on the ribbon bar.

Choose the new font you wish to use from the “Fonts” drop-down menu.

This will update the font used across your PowerPoint Slide Master template. Click the “Close Master View” button to apply the changes.

This will update the font in any text boxes that match your slide templates. Any other fonts (such as those in custom text boxes) will remain unchanged, so you may need to repeat the steps or use the “Replace Fonts” tool instead.