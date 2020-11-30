Windows and Android are very popular, so naturally, there a lot of people who use both. Microsoft’s “Your Phone” app integrates your Android phone with your PC, giving you access to your phone’s notifications, text messages, photos, and more—right on your PC.

Requirements: To set this up, you’ll need Windows 10’s April 2018 Update or later and an Android device running Android 7.0 or above. The app doesn’t do much with iPhones, as Apple won’t let Microsoft or other third parties integrate as deeply with the iPhone’s iOS operating system.

We’ll start with the Android app. Download Your Phone Companion from the Google Play Store on your Android phone or tablet.

Open the app and sign in with your Microsoft account (If you use other Microsoft apps, you may be signed in already.). Tap “Continue” when you’re signed in.

Next, you’ll need to grant the app some permissions. Tap “Continue” to proceed.

The first permission will be to access your contacts. The app uses this information for texting and calling from your PC. Tap “Allow.”

The next permission is for making and managing phone calls. Select “Allow.”

Next, it will need access to your photos, media, and files. This is necessary for transferring files. Tap “Allow.”

Lastly, grant the app permission to send and view SMS messages by tapping “Allow.”

With permissions out of the way, the next screen will tell you about letting the app run in the background to stay connected to your PC. Tap “Continue” to proceed.

A pop-up will ask if you want to allow the app to always run in the background. Select “Allow.”

That’s all there is to do on the Android side for now. You’ll find the “Your Phone” app preinstalled on your Windows 10 PC—open it from the Start menu. If you don’t see it, download the Your Phone app from the Microsoft Store.

When you first open the app on your PC, it may detect that we just set up a new device and ask whether you want to make it your default. If the device you set up is your primary device, we recommend that you do this.

The PC app will now instruct you to check your Android device for a notification. The notification will ask whether you want to allow your device to connect to the PC. Tap “Allow” to proceed.

Back on your PC, you’ll now see a welcome message. You can choose to pin the Your Phone app to the taskbar. Tap “Get Started” to move on.

The Your Phone app will now guide you through setting up some of the features. We’ll show you how, too. First, tap “See My Notifications.”

In order for this feature to work, we must give the Your Phone Companion app permission to see Android notifications. Click “Open Settings on Phone” to get started.

On your Android device, a notification will appear prompting you to open the notification settings. Tap “Open” to go there.

The “Notification Access” settings will open. Find “Your Phone Companion” from the list and make sure that “Allow Notification Access” is enabled.

That’s it! You’ll now see your notifications appear in the “Notifications” tab on the Windows app. When a notification appears, you can remove it from your Android device by clicking the “X” icon.

The “Messages” tab will automatically show your text messages from your phone, no setup required. Simply type in the text box to reply to a message, or tap “New Message.”

The “Photos” tab also doesn’t require any setup. It will show recent photos from your device.

In the sidebar, you can even see the battery level of your connected device.

You’ve now got the basics up and running. Your Phone is an extremely handy app, especially if you spend a lot of time on a Windows 10 PC all day. You now won’t need to pick up your phone so many times.