android flip an image

Photo editing on Android smartphones and tablets has come a long way over the years. There are a lot of powerful tools built-in at your disposal. However, one thing seems to always be left out: the ability to simply flip a photo.

Crop and rotate are staples of nearly every editing app on Android, but what if you just want to flip an image? Some camera apps will take mirrored photos with the front-facing camera. It seems like this would be a basic feature, but it’s not.

For example, Google Photos is one of the most popular photo apps on Android. The editing tools allow you to crop, rotate, and even adjust perspective, but flipping is nowhere to be found.

google photos crop and rotate
Google Photos tools

There are a lot of apps in the Google Play Store that aim to fix this problem, but most of them are riddled with ads. The best solution is an app from Google called “Snapseed.” This is a powerful photo editing app, but we only need the flipping tool.

First, download Snapseed from the Play Store on your Android device.

download snapseed

Next, open the app and tap the big “+” button found in the center of the screen.

tap the plus button

The first time you use the app, you’ll be asked to give it permission to access media on your device. Tap “Allow” to proceed.

allow access to your media

Tap the “+” button again and choose the image that you’d like to flip.

select an image to flip

With the image open in the editor, switch to the “Tools” tab in the bottom bar.

select the tools tab

A bunch of photo editing tools will appear. The one that we want is “Rotate.”

find the rotate tool

Now tap the flip icon in the bottom bar.

tap the flip icon in the bottom bar

The image will now be flipped horizontally.

If you’d like to flip it vertically instead, you can use the rotate button in conjunction with the flip button.

tap the rotate icon in the bottom bar

When you’re done, tap the checkmark button in the bottom-right corner.

tap the checkmark to finish

To save the flipped image, select “Export” in the bottom bar.

tap export to save

There are a number of options for saving the image:

  • Save will simply create a copy of the original image.
  • Use Export if you want some additional options after saving.
  • Export As will allow you to save the copy to a specific folder.
  • You can also Share it directly to an app or contacts.

export options

That’s all there is to it! You now have a mirrored image. Simple as that.

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.