If you’ve put together several Spotify playlists, but you’re looking to consolidate your collection, you may want to look at merging them. There isn’t a built-in method for merging playlists on Spotify, but there are ways to do it.

Along with manually copying songs from one playlist to another, you can also use third-party tools like Spotify Playlist Merger to organize your Spotify library and bring two or more playlists together into one. Here’s how.

Manually Copying Songs to a New or Existing Playlist

The easiest method to merge Spotify playlists is to copy songs from one or more playlists into a new (or existing) playlist. You can still do this if you don’t own the original playlist, but you won’t be able to delete the original playlist afterward.

Open the Spotify desktop app on your Windows PC or Mac to begin. Unfortunately, this process isn’t possible in the Spotify mobile app for Android, iPhone, or iPad users.

Click on a playlist in the selection menu on the left to open it. While holding the Shift key down, select the first and last songs in the list on the right to select all of the songs at once.

Once the songs are selected, right-click and select Add To Playlist > New Playlist to copy them to a new playlist.

Alternatively, select one of the existing playlists below the “New Playlist” option to copy the songs to that playlist instead.

As we’ve mentioned, this will copy the songs, not move them. If you’d prefer to remove the older playlist once the songs have been copied (leaving only the new playlist), you’ll need to delete it. Otherwise, you’re free to leave it in place.

If you want to delete the older playlist, right-click the name of it in the left-hand menu and then select the “Delete” option.

This will remove the older playlist, leaving you with only the merged playlist on your account. You’ll need to repeat these steps for each additional playlist you wish to merge.

Using a Third-Party Playlist Merging Tool

The method above works well, but requires the use of the Spotify desktop app. If you want to try a more automatic approach, then you’ll need to use a third-party tool like Spotify Playlist Merger. This uses the Spotify API to copy playlists together without needing to use the desktop app, making it a good alternative for mobile Spotify users.

To start, open the Spotify Playlist Merger website and select the “Connect With Spotify” button in the center of the page (or in the top-right corner).

Sign in using your Spotify login details on the next page, authorizing access to your Spotify account (including your saved playlists).

Select “Agree” to confirm that you approve access.

Once you’ve signed in, you’ll revert to the Spotify Playlist Merger front page.

In the “Playlist Name or Link” box, search for the first playlist you wish to merge and then select it from the menu, clicking “Next” to confirm.

Repeat this step for the second playlist you wish to merge.

At the final stage, click the “Do you want to combine them into a new playlist?” slider to ensure the playlists are merged in a new playlist. Otherwise, the songs will be copied into the first playlist you selected.

If you choose to combine them into a new playlist, click “Next” to continue.

In the “New Playlist Name” box, provide a name for your new playlist and then select “Finish” to begin the merging process.

This will create a new merged playlist containing the songs from both playlists. It won’t delete the previous playlist, however, so if you’re looking to tidy up your saved playlists, you’ll need to remove it in the desktop or mobile app afterward.