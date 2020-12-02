Often find yourself on websites with text in a foreign language? If you use Safari, there’s no need to go to Google Translate. You can translate web pages between seven languages right in Safari on a Mac.

Starting with Safari 14.0, Apple included a translation feature directly in the browser. As of this writing, the feature is in beta, but fully functional. If your Mac is running the latest version of macOS Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, or newer, you can access the translation feature.

The translation functionality works between the following languages: English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese.

By default, you can translate any of the above languages to English. You can also add more languages to the mix (we’ll talk more about that below).

To get started, open a web page in one of the supported languages. Safari will automatically recognize that language, and you’ll see “Translation Available” in the URL bar, along with a Translation button; click it.

If this is the first time you’ve used the feature, a pop-up will appear. Click “Enable Translation” to turn on the feature.

In the translation menu, select “Translate to English.”

The text on the page will instantly convert to English, as shown in the image below. The Translation button will also turn blue.

To disable the Translation feature and return to the original language, click the Translation button again, and then select “View Original.”

As we mentioned above, you can also translate to languages other than English. To do so, click the Translation button, and then select “Preferred Languages.”

This opens the “Language & Region” menu in System Preferences. Here, click the plus sign (+) to add a new preferred language. You can add multiple languages here while continuing to use English as the default language across your Mac.

In the pop-up, select the languages you want to add, and then click “Add.”

System Preferences will ask if you want to make this your default language. Choose the previous default language if you want it to remain the status quo.

Now that you’ve added a new preferred language, you’ll see the translation button even when you visit web pages that are in English.

The translation process for a preferred language is the same: click the Translation button in the URL bar, and then select “Translate to [the language you selected].”

Again, you can view the original at any time by simply clicking “View Original” in the Translation menu.

If you’re traveling to a new country, you can also use the built-in Translate app on your iPhone or iPad to quickly translate speech between multiple languages.

