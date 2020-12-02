Mac User Translating a Webpage to English in Safari
Often find yourself on websites with text in a foreign language? If you use Safari, there’s no need to go to Google Translate. You can translate web pages between seven languages right in Safari on a Mac.

Starting with Safari 14.0, Apple included a translation feature directly in the browser. As of this writing, the feature is in beta, but fully functional. If your Mac is running the latest version of macOS Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, or newer, you can access the translation feature.

The translation functionality works between the following languages: English, Spanish, Italian, Chinese, French, German, Russian, and Brazilian Portuguese.

By default, you can translate any of the above languages to English. You can also add more languages to the mix (we’ll talk more about that below).

To get started, open a web page in one of the supported languages. Safari will automatically recognize that language, and you’ll see “Translation Available” in the URL bar, along with a Translation button; click it.

Click Translate button from URL Bar

If this is the first time you’ve used the feature, a pop-up will appear. Click “Enable Translation” to turn on the feature.

Click Enable Translation

In the translation menu, select “Translate to English.”

Click Translate to English

The text on the page will instantly convert to English, as shown in the image below. The Translation button will also turn blue.

Translation from German to English

To disable the Translation feature and return to the original language, click the Translation button again, and then select “View Original.”

Click View Original

As we mentioned above, you can also translate to languages other than English. To do so, click the Translation button, and then select “Preferred Languages.”

Click Preferred Languages

This opens the “Language & Region” menu in System Preferences. Here, click the plus sign (+) to add a new preferred language. You can add multiple languages here while continuing to use English as the default language across your Mac.

Click Plus to Add Language

In the pop-up, select the languages you want to add, and then click “Add.”

Select Language and Click Add

System Preferences will ask if you want to make this your default language. Choose the previous default language if you want it to remain the status quo.

Click Use English

Now that you’ve added a new preferred language, you’ll see the translation button even when you visit web pages that are in English.

The translation process for a preferred language is the same: click the Translation button in the URL bar, and then select “Translate to [the language you selected].”

Click Translate to Spanish

Again, you can view the original at any time by simply clicking “View Original” in the Translation menu.

If you’re traveling to a new country, you can also use the built-in Translate app on your iPhone or iPad to quickly translate speech between multiple languages.

RELATED: How to Use the Apple Translate App on iPhone

