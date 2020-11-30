Mac User Customizing the Start Page in Safari
Khamosh Pathak

You might have spent years looking at the same bland gray background in Safari’s start page on Mac, but it doesn’t have to be that way. You can spice things up by adding a custom background. Here’s how!

Mac users who are running Safari 14.0 or higher have access to the customizable start page. Here, you can easily add or remove different sections and change the background image. The Safari 14.0 (or newer) update will be automatically installed if you are running the latest version of macOS Mojave, Catalina, Big Sur, or higher.

To get started, open the Safari browser on your Mac.

Safari Start Page with Just Favorites

From the start page, click the Menu button from the bottom-right corner of the screen. Now, check the box next to the “Background Image” option.

Click Background Image Feature from Menu

Here, you can scroll horizontally to see bundled background images. Click an image to instantly turn it into the start page’s background image.

Click to Choose a Background Image for Safari Start Page

However, if you want to add your own image as the background instead, click the “+” button.

Click Plus to Add Your Own Image

Now, select your image from the file picker and click the “Choose” button.

Select Your Image and Click Choose

You’ll see the image as the new start-page background.

Safari Start Page with Background Image

If you want to remove this image or switch to a different photo, go back to the “Background Image” section in the customization menu. Then, click the “X” button to remove the current background image. Repeat the above process to change the background.

Click Remove Button to Remove Background Image

Want to directly open a specific web page every time you open Safari? Here’s how to change the default Safari home page on Mac.

RELATED: How to Change the Safari Home Page on a Mac

READ NEXT
Khamosh Pathak Khamosh Pathak
Khamosh Pathak is a freelance technology writer who specializes in tutorials. His work has also been published on iPhoneHacks, Zapier's blog, MakeUseOf, and Guiding Tech. Khamosh has seven years of experience writing how-tos, features and technology guides on the internet.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.