Dark Mode is a feature on mobile and desktop operating systems that changes the UI to a dark background. Many people love Dark Mode for being easier on the eyes, especially at night. Android devices also have Dark Mode—here’s how to use it.

Android has officially supported a system-wide Dark Mode since Android 10. “System-wide” means it affects many parts of the operating system, including some third-party apps. Turning on Dark Mode is easy, and you can usually choose to have it automatically enabled at night, too.

First, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice, depending on your device’s manufacturer) and tap the gear icon to open the “Settings” menu.

Next, go to the “Display” settings.

Here’s where things will look different, depending on the phone or tablet’s manufacturer. Most call it “Dark Mode” or “Dark Theme,” but some call it “Night Mode.” There may be an option right on this page to turn it on.

For more options, you can tap “Dark Theme” on phones like the Google Pixel.

Samsung Galaxy devices will offer “Dark Mode Settings.”

The Dark Mode options will be different, depending on the device manufacturer. Many enable you to have Dark Mode automatically turn on at sunset and turn off at sunrise. You can also choose a custom schedule.

Select your preferred Dark Mode automation schedule, as seen here on a Google Pixel.

And, as seen on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

That’s it! If you want apps to follow the Dark Mode setting, you’ll want to look for a “Theme” setting inside the app. If it supports system-wide Dark Mode, you’ll see an option for the Theme to follow the system.

Another thing you can do is put a Dark Mode toggle in the Quick Settings. To do this, swipe down from the top of the screen twice to expand the full Quick Settings menu. Look for and tap the pencil icon.

A section with unused toggles will appear. Look for the “Dark Mode” or “Dark Theme” toggle and drag it to the “Quick Settings” area.

Tap the checkmark icon or the back arrow when you’re done.

Now you can easily toggle Dark Mode on and off from the Quick Settings panel!

Dark Mode is a great way to make the display easier on your eyes at night, plus it can even save a little battery life. Make sure you’re using this feature to its full potential if you have it!