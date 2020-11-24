android logo dark mode

Dark Mode is a feature on mobile and desktop operating systems that changes the UI to a dark background. Many people love Dark Mode for being easier on the eyes, especially at night. Android devices also have Dark Mode—here’s how to use it.

Android has officially supported a system-wide Dark Mode since Android 10. “System-wide” means it affects many parts of the operating system, including some third-party apps. Turning on Dark Mode is easy, and you can usually choose to have it automatically enabled at night, too.

RELATED: How to Use a Dark Theme in Windows 10

First, swipe down from the top of the screen (once or twice, depending on your device’s manufacturer) and tap the gear icon to open the “Settings” menu.

tap the gear icon

Next, go to the “Display” settings.

open the display settings

Here’s where things will look different, depending on the phone or tablet’s manufacturer. Most call it “Dark Mode” or “Dark Theme,” but some call it “Night Mode.” There may be an option right on this page to turn it on.

turn on dark theme

For more options, you can tap “Dark Theme” on phones like the Google Pixel.

tap dark theme
Google Pixel phone

Samsung Galaxy devices will offer “Dark Mode Settings.”

dark mode settings
Samsung Galaxy phone

The Dark Mode options will be different, depending on the device manufacturer. Many enable you to have Dark Mode automatically turn on at sunset and turn off at sunrise. You can also choose a custom schedule.

choose a schedule

Select your preferred Dark Mode automation schedule, as seen here on a Google Pixel.

pick one of the schedule options
Google Pixel schedule options

And, as seen on Samsung Galaxy smartphones.

schedule options
Samsung Galaxy schedule options

That’s it! If you want apps to follow the Dark Mode setting, you’ll want to look for a “Theme” setting inside the app. If it supports system-wide Dark Mode, you’ll see an option for the Theme to follow the system.

system theme in Gmail
Theme options in the Gmail app

Another thing you can do is put a Dark Mode toggle in the Quick Settings. To do this, swipe down from the top of the screen twice to expand the full Quick Settings menu. Look for and tap the pencil icon.

tap the edit icon

A section with unused toggles will appear. Look for the “Dark Mode” or “Dark Theme” toggle and drag it to the “Quick Settings” area.

drap the dark mode tile to the quick settings

Tap the checkmark icon or the back arrow when you’re done.

tap the back arrow to finish

Now you can easily toggle Dark Mode on and off from the Quick Settings panel!

using the dark theme toggle

Dark Mode is a great way to make the display easier on your eyes at night, plus it can even save a little battery life. Make sure you’re using this feature to its full potential if you have it!

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.