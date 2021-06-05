Notifications on Android are a key part of the smartphone experience, and the sounds that go with them are equally as important. If you’re hearing notification sounds all day, you might as well make them sound better. Here’s how to do it.

Thankfully, it’s super easy to change notification sounds on Android devices. Every phone or tablet will come with its own default sounds, but you don’t need to use them. There’s always a handful of sounds to choose from.

First, swipe down from the top of the screen once or twice and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

In the Settings, look for something like “Sound” or “Sound & Vibration.” The name of the section will be different depending on the Android version and device manufacturer.

Next, look for “Notification Sound” or “Default Notification Sound.” You might have to expand an “Advanced” section to find the option.

You’ll now see a list of notification sounds to choose from. Tapping one of the sounds will play a preview. Again, this will look vastly different from device to device.

There will usually be an option to use your own custom audio clips as well. Look for a “+” button. (Sometimes it will be inside a “My Sounds” section.)

Once you’ve found a sound that you like, tap “Save” or “Apply” to finish.

