Notification sound coming out of an Android phone

Notifications on Android are a key part of the smartphone experience, and the sounds that go with them are equally as important. If you’re hearing notification sounds all day, you might as well make them sound better. Here’s how to do it.

Thankfully, it’s super easy to change notification sounds on Android devices. Every phone or tablet will come with its own default sounds, but you don’t need to use them. There’s always a handful of sounds to choose from.

RELATED: What Are Android Notification Channels?

First, swipe down from the top of the screen once or twice and tap the gear icon to open the Settings menu.

In the Settings, look for something like “Sound” or “Sound & Vibration.” The name of the section will be different depending on the Android version and device manufacturer.

find the "sound" setting option

Next, look for “Notification Sound” or “Default Notification Sound.” You might have to expand an “Advanced” section to find the option.

look for "notification" sounds

You’ll now see a list of notification sounds to choose from. Tapping one of the sounds will play a preview. Again, this will look vastly different from device to device.

Tap on a sound to preview it

There will usually be an option to use your own custom audio clips as well. Look for a “+” button. (Sometimes it will be inside a “My Sounds” section.)

Add your own notification sounds by tapping the "+" button

Once you’ve found a sound that you like, tap “Save” or “Apply” to finish.

Tap the "Save" button to save your changes

RELATED: How to Disable Notifications on Android

READ NEXT
Joe Fedewa Joe Fedewa
Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews.
Read Full Bio »
The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support How-To Geek.