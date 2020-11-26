The Mac menu bar is constant. It’s always available at the top of the screen, with menus, Control Center, and utilities. But it doesn’t have to be. Here’s how to automatically hide or show the menu bar on Mac.

The easiest way to reclaim some screen space on your Mac screen (other than hiding the Dock) is to hide the menu bar itself. Once it’s hidden, you can still access it by moving your cursor to the top of the screen.

To enable the automatic menu bar-hiding feature, click the Apple icon, and then choose the “System Preferences” option.

If you’re running macOS Big Sur or higher, select the “Dock & Menu Bar” option. If you’re using macOS Catalina or older, choose the “General” option.

From the “Menu Bar” section, click the checkmark next to the “Automatically Hide and Show the Menu Bar” listing. If you’re using macOS Catalina or lower, you’ll find this option in the “Appearance” section.

Now, the menu bar will disappear from your screen.

You can move your cursor to the top of the screen, or you can use the Fn+Control+F2 keyboard shortcut to temporarily show the menu bar. However, if you want to permanently show the menu bar, go back to the System Preferences and disable the “Automatically Hide and Show the Menu Bar” option.

Now that you have more screen space, here are seven Mac tweaks to boost your productivity.

RELATED: 7 macOS Tweaks to Boost Your Productivity