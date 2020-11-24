Introduced in macOS Big Sur, Apple’s design language includes transparent menus and tinted windows that show a bit of the color from the wallpaper. Find this annoying? Here’s how to disable wallpaper tinting in windows on Mac.

As design decisions go, wallpaper tinting is a weird one. Transparent menus and sidebars are easy to understand. They show the color from whatever is below the window.

But wallpaper tinting takes up the color from the wallpaper, no matter if there are other windows below. Not only is it jarring, depending on the wallpaper, but the tinted windows can make things harder to read.

It is most pronounced in Apple’s built-in apps like Music, Photos, Finder, and System Preferences. Disabling the window tinting feature will take care of it, though.

Take a look at the screenshot below to see the stark difference. The left half of the screen has the window tinting feature enabled, while the right half doesn’t.

You can disable the window tinting feature from System Preferences. Click the “Apple” icon from the menu bar and choose the “System Preferences” option.

Here, go to the “General” menu.

Now, click the checkmark next to the “Allow Wallpaper Tinting in Windows” option to disable the feature.

The subtle wallpaper color effect in windows will now disappear and things will be back to how they used to be!

Another annoying part of using Big Sur is the transparent menu bars and sidebars. Here’s how you can disable the transparency effect.

