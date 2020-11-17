If you’re running Windows 10 and you don’t need an application anymore, you might want to uninstall it. There are several ways to do it, depending on what type of app it is. Here’s how to uninstall a program in Windows.

Uninstall an Application Using the Start Menu

If an application has been installed using the Microsoft Store, you can uninstall it quickly via the Start menu. To do so, open the “Start” menu and locate the application’s icon, then right-click it. In the menu that pops up, select “Uninstall.”

If it’s the first time you’ve uninstalled a program this way, it will warn you with a small pop-up dialog. Click “Uninstall” again. The app will be uninstalled silently with no further action necessary from you. If you change your mind, you can download and install it again later through the Microsoft Store.

If you right-click an app that wasn’t installed via the Microsoft Store and select “Uninstall,” the “Programs and Features” window will open. Locate the program in the list, select it, then click the “Uninstall” button.

If an uninstall wizard window appears, follow the steps until the program is uninstalled. Then you’re free to close the “Programs and Features” window.

Uninstall an Application Using Settings

Perhaps the most comprehensive way to uninstall an application on Windows 10 is by using Settings. That’s because you can see a list of every installed program on the system and easily select which one you’d like to uninstall.

To do so, open “Settings” by clicking the “Start” menu and selecting the gear icon. (Or you can press Windows+I on your keyboard.)

In “Settings,” click “Apps.”

After that, you’ll see a list of all apps installed on your system. This includes both apps installed through the Microsoft Store and those installed through other methods.

Locate the entry for the program you’d like to uninstall and select it. Then click “Uninstall.”

If the app was installed from the Microsoft Store, it will uninstall instantly without any extra steps.

If it’s an app installed through other means, you might see an additional pop-up dialog. If so, click “Uninstall” again. After that, the program’s uninstall wizard window will launch. Follow the wizard’s steps, and the app will uninstall completely.

Uninstall an Application Using Control Panel

You can also uninstall non-Microsoft Store applications using the legacy Windows Control Panel. To do so, open the “Start” menu and type “control,” then click the “Control Panel” icon.

Under “Programs,” click “Uninstall a program.”

In the Programs and Features window that appears, you’ll see a long list of installed applications that you can sort by name, publisher, install date, size, and version number by clicking on the column headings.

This list does not include apps installed from the Microsoft Store. To uninstall those, use the “Settings” window or right-click them and select “Uninstall” in the “Start” menu.

Locate the program you’d like to uninstall and click the entry to select it. Then click the “Uninstall” button.

An uninstall wizard for the program will launch. Click through the steps until you finish the uninstall process. Since Microsoft considers Control Panel a legacy interface, it’s a good idea to also practice uninstalling programs using the other methods above. Good luck!

