The smartphone industry is often accused of playing it safe—year after year, we see iterative updates, slightly better cameras, and marginally faster processors. But every now and then, a device comes along that genuinely challenges how we think about our phones.

This year wasn’t just about refined slabs of glass and metal; it was a year of bold, creative ideas. From a tri-fold smartphone that feels like a gadget from the future to a glow-in-the-dark device that sparks pure joy, here are seven of the coolest phones you probably didn’t see this year, each packed with a unique feature that sets it apart.

1 Huawei Mate XT Ultimate: Folding Redefined with a Tri-Fold Design

Huawei

It’s not every day that a smartphone makes you rethink what’s possible, but the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate has done just that. As the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, it takes foldable tech to a whole new level. This device transforms seamlessly between three modes: a compact 6.4-inch phone for one-handed use, a 7.9-inch mini-tablet for multitasking, and a 10.2-inch full tablet for immersive work or play. It’s like having three devices in your pocket, adapting to whatever your day throws at you.

The real magic of the Mate XT Ultimate isn’t just its design—it’s the functionality that comes with it, too. Need to draft a presentation? Pair it with Huawei’s sleek, foldable Bluetooth keyboard and enjoy a laptop-like experience in tablet mode. Want to juggle multiple apps? The expansive screen lets you run three apps side by side without breaking a sweat. With up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, it handles productivity tasks with ease, making it a compelling option for professionals on the go.

The Mate XT Ultimate shows what’s possible when companies stop playing it safe and start innovating for the user.

2 Honor Magic V3: The Slim Foldable That Feels Like a Standard Phone

Honor

Foldable phones have come a long way from their chunky, awkward beginnings, and the Honor Magic V3 might just be the sleekest yet. At a jaw-dropping 9.2mm thick when folded and 4.4mm when open, it’s impossibly slim—so much so that it feels more like a standard smartphone than a foldable.

But the Magic V3 doesn’t stop at looking good—it’s also incredibly capable. The 7.92-inch inner OLED display is perfect for multitasking, gaming, or catching up on your favorite shows, while the 6.43-inch outer screen is crisp and responsive for quick tasks on the go. Both screens support a 120Hz refresh rate, and Honor has kept the crease nearly invisible—a rare feat for foldables. Add a 50MP main camera and a 50MP periscope lens with 3.5x optical zoom, and you’ve got a phone that’s just as versatile for photography as it is for everything else.

The real magic (had to say that) lies in its endurance, though. The 5,150mAh battery can power the device for two full days, something that’s practically unheard of in foldables. And when you do need to recharge, the 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging will have you back at 100% in no time. The Honor Magic V3 isn’t just another foldable—it’s a sign that foldables are reaching the convenience and usability of regular phones, all while looking sleek enough to turn heads.

3 OPPO Find X7 Ultra: Double Periscope Lenses for Photography Fans

OPPO

Mobile photography has come a long way, but OPPO took things a step further this year with the Find X7 Ultra. This phone features not one but two periscope telephoto lenses, offering an incredible range of focal lengths from 14mm to 270mm. Whether you’re capturing vast landscapes or zooming in on faraway details, the Find X7 Ultra delivers, offering versatility that’s rare to find in any other smartphone.

The 1-inch 50MP main sensor is particularly impressive for low-light shots, and the 120Hz OLED display ensures your photos and videos look sharp and vibrant. It’s clear this phone was made with photographers in mind, but it’s also a device that handles everyday tasks without a hitch.

The design doesn’t scream for attention but instead opts for a clean and refined look, available in colors like Ocean Blue, Sepia Brown, and Tailored Black. The QHD+ screen’s ProXDR technology enhances contrast and dynamic range, making everything from photo editing to HDR streaming a smooth experience. The Find X7 Ultra doesn’t overpromise, but it delivers where it matters most, offering a well-rounded phone with some standout camera features.

4 Huawei Pura 70 Ultra: A DSLR-Like Experience in Your Pocket

Huawei

The Huawei Pura 70 Ultra is a masterclass in blurring the lines between smartphones and professional cameras. Its most eye-catching feature is the retractable lens—a mechanical feature that extends with a soft whir when you open the camera app, evoking the feel of a DSLR. Encased in a bold, red-ringed camera housing reminiscent of Canon’s legendary cameras, this lens is more than just for show. With over 100 intricate components and 25 patents, Huawei has crafted a feature that isn’t just innovative but feels deeply nostalgic for photography enthusiasts.

It’s not just the lens that stands out—the camera system itself is a powerhouse. The 1-inch main sensor paired with an adjustable aperture ranging from f/1.6 to f/4.0 offers an unprecedented level of control over depth of field, light, and sharpness.

Whether you’re shooting wide open for stunning low-light photos or narrowing the aperture for crisp close-ups, this camera delivers exceptional results. The 50MP telephoto lens handles 3.5x optical zoom with ease, doubling as a macro lens for detailed close-ups, while the 40MP ultrawide lens ensures versatility for any scenario.

5 ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro: A Gamer’s Best Friend

ASUS

The ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro is a high-performance smartphone tailored for gamers, boasting hardware that pushes the boundaries of what mobile devices can achieve. At its core is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. This powerhouse combination ensures smooth gameplay for even the most demanding titles, with a 165Hz AMOLED display that offers stunning visuals and seamless responsiveness. Whether it’s the fast-paced action of shooters like Call of Duty Mobile or graphically intense RPGs like Honkai Star Rail, this phone handles everything effortlessly.

The design of the ROG Phone 8 Pro strikes a perfect balance between elegance and gamer-focused functionality. Unlike its predecessors, it dials down the flashy aesthetics for a sleeker, more understated look while still incorporating unique elements like the AniMe Vision mini-LED display on the back. This customizable screen can display useful information like battery life and notifications or even playful animations. Adding to its gaming appeal are capacitive AirTrigger shoulder buttons, which provide tactile, precise controls that elevate the gaming experience, particularly in fast-action games.

Battery life and cooling are other standout features. The 5,500mAh battery provides long-lasting performance, and when you do need a recharge, the 66W fast charging will get you back up and running quickly. The included AeroActive Cooler, with its rear triggers and enhanced cooling capabilities, ensures the phone stays cool even during intense gaming sessions.

6 Nothing Phone (2a): Minimalism Meets Transparency

Nothing

The Nothing Phone (2a) might be the most stylish phone on this list. Its transparent back panel offers a glimpse into the phone’s internals, and it’s just so refreshing compared to the usual glossy slabs we see.

Adding to its appeal, the Nothing Phone (2a) comes in a variety of colors to suit different styles. The classic Black, White, and Blue options provide a clean and minimalist look, while the Special Edition bursts with vibrant red, yellow, and blue accents, perfect for those who want a device that stands out even more.

It’s not all about looks, though. The Nothing Phone (2a) is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset and features a 50MP main camera that punches above its price tag. It’s proof that good design and performance don’t have to cost a fortune.

7 Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition: Glow-in-the-Dark Fun

Nothing

And then there’s the Nothing Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition—a phone that literally glows in the dark. With its phosphorescent back panel, this device absorbs light during the day and emits a soft, ethereal green glow at night. It’s the kind of quirky, eye-catching feature that feels like it was designed to delight. Whether it’s sitting on your bedside table or catching curious glances in a dark room, this phone’s playful design ensures it’s always the center of attention.

What makes the Community Edition even more special is how it was created. Nothing opened the doors to its fanbase, involving them in every step of the process. From hardware design to packaging and marketing, this phone is a product of collective creativity.

Of course, this phone isn’t just about looks. Beneath the glow, it packs the same powerful specs as the standard Phone (2a) Plus: a MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and dual 50MP cameras that deliver crisp shots. Coupled with Nothing’s clean, bloat-free OS, it’s as functional as it's fun. And with only 1,000 units produced, the Phone (2a) Plus Community Edition is a coveted item for enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Why These Phones Stand Out

These phones might not have made it to every headline, but they represent some of the most creative ideas in the smartphone world this year. From tri-fold designs to retractable lenses and glow-in-the-dark panels, these devices challenge the norm and remind us that smartphones can still surprise us. They’re a reminder that innovation is alive and well in the smartphone world, and I can’t wait to see where it goes next.