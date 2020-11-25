Are you tired of Windows 10 bugging you with the “Get even more out of Windows” splash screen every time you update? It can be handy for some, but it also gets in the way. Here’s how to turn it off.

First, open “Settings” by clicking the “Start” menu and selecting the small gear icon (or you can press Windows+I on your keyboard).

In “Settings,” click “System.”

In “System,” select “Notifications & actions” in the sidebar.

On the “Notifications & actions” screen, uncheck the “Suggest ways I can finish setting up my device to get the most out of Windows” box.

If you’d like to prevent another pop-up window after an update—one that suggests “What’s New” tips—you can also uncheck the box beside “Show me the Windows welcome experience after updates and occasionally when I sign in to highlight what’s new and suggested.”

When you’re done, close “Settings.” After that, the next time you update, you won’t see the “Get more out of Windows” screen. It’s one less thing to get between you and a more streamlined Windows 10 experience. Happy computing!