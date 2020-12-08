Your inbox can quickly get overwhelming. One way to better maintain your email account is to create folders (known as “labels” in Gmail) and organize your emails accordingly. Here’s how to create them in Gmail.

As we mentioned above, Gmail uses a system known as labels—it doesn’t actually have folders. While there are some subtle differences between labels and the traditional folder (such as the ability to assign an email to multiple labels), the concept is pretty much the same. Labels are used to organize emails, just like you would with folders.

Create a New Label in Gmail for Desktop

To get started, open the Gmail website in your desktop browser of choice (such as Chrome) and log in to your account. Next, click the gear icon in the top-right corner of the window.

A drop-down menu will appear. Click “See All Settings.”

Next, select the “Labels” tab.

Scroll down to the “Labels” section and click the “Create a New Label” button.

The “New Label” pop-up window will appear. Type the name of your new label into the text box under “Please enter a new label name.” Click “Create” to generate the new label.

You can also nest labels. To do that, you’ll need to have at least one label already created. Just check the box next to “Nest Label Under,” click the arrow to the right of the text box, and select your parent label from the drop-down menu.

A toast notification will appear in the bottom-left corner of the screen letting you know the label was created.

Your new label will now appear in the left-hand pane of your inbox.

Create a New Label in Gmail for Mobile

You can also create a new label using the Gmail app for iPhone, iPad, or Android. To do this, open the Gmail app on your mobile device and tap the hamburger menu icon in the top-left corner of the screen.

Scroll all the way down and, under the “Labels” section, tap “Create New.”

Tap the text box and type the name of the new label. Next, tap “Done.”

Your new label is now created.

Creating labels is just the first step toward better inbox management—but it’s a good first step. With a little housekeeping using Gmail’s email management toolset, you may even be able to reach Inbox Zero… just maybe.