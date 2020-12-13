Microsoft Word is known for being a great word processor, but you can also use it to make your own calendar. You can design one from scratch or choose one from Word’s library of calendar templates. Here’s how.

Create a Calendar From Scratch in Word

Creating a calendar from scratch in Microsoft Word takes a little more time and energy than just using one of the templates, but if you want the complete design credit for your calendar, you’ll want to build it from the ground up.

To do this, open a Word document and insert a table by clicking the “Table” option in the “Tables” group of the “Insert” tab.

A drop-down menu will appear. Hover your mouse over the grid to either increase or decrease the number of rows and columns in the table. For the calendar, you’ll need a 7×7 table, so hover your mouse over the appropriate square in the grid and click it to insert the table.

With the 7×7 table inserted, it’s time to start formatting the calendar. First, we want to adjust the height of the table’s squares. Hover your mouse over the table and an icon will appear in the top-left corner. Right-click that icon.

Next, select “Table Properties” from the menu.

The “Table Properties” window will appear. Click the “Row” tab, check the box next to “Specify Height,” and enter the desired height in the text box. 2.5 cm is a comfortable height, but you can adjust it to fit your preferences.

Note: Depending on your region, Word may use inches instead of centimeters by default. Be sure to specify cm in the text box.

Press “OK” when done.

The height of the boxes within your table is now set. However, we’ll also want to make some adjustments to the top two rows. Select the top two rows by clicking and dragging your cursor over them.

Next, adjust the height of these two rows (right-click table icon > Table Properties > Row > Specify Height) to make them a bit smaller than the others. 1.5 cm is an ideal height, but you can adjust yours to fit your preferences.

You can also click and drag the row to adjust the height if you decide one is a little too large for your taste.

Now that the height of our table’s boxes is set, it’s time to enter the name of the month in the top row. To do this, we’ll need to combine the cells of the top row. Click and drag your mouse over each cell of the top row and right-click the selected area.

A drop-down menu will appear. Click “Merge Cells.”

With the cells of the top row merged, enter the name of the month. Use the alignment and font style that matches your design preference.

Next, enter the days of the week in the second row. Again, format the text to match the style you have in mind.

Finally, enter the days of the month in each respective box.

You can repeat the above steps for each month of the year to complete the calendar.

If you want a nice-looking calendar, but don’t have the time to create everything from scratch, you can always choose one of Word’s many templates.

Use a Calendar Template in Word

Word has a nice variety of calendars readily available. To choose one, open Microsoft Word and click the “New” tab in the left-hand pane.

Next, type “Calendar” in the online templates search box.

Scroll through the library and select a calendar template you like by clicking it.

A pop-up window will appear showing a preview and a description of the calendar. Click “Create.”

Once it’s selected, you can fine-tune the calendar using Word’s styling tools.

This is just one of the many things you can design using Microsoft Word. You can also create anything from flowcharts to brochures using Microsoft’s design toolset. If you need a simple design and don’t have the time to invest in learning sophisticated design software such as Photoshop, it can probably be done in Word.