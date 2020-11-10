How to Stream Free Music with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime memberships come with a lot more than just free two-day shipping. The Prime Video streaming service is pretty popular, but you may not know Amazon has music streaming, too. We’ll show you how to start listening.

What is Amazon Music?

Amazon Music is actually comprised of four different subscriptions, each with various features and music libraries. Here are the basic differences (a full comparison chart can be found here):

Amazon Music Free: Does not require a Prime membership. Similar to Pandora, it’s just playlists and stations with ads. Limited to one device at a time.

Does not require a Prime membership. Similar to Pandora, it’s just playlists and stations with ads. Limited to one device at a time. Amazon Music Prime: Included with your Amazon Prime membership. Two million songs, playlists, stations, and no ads. Limited to one device at a time.

Included with your Amazon Prime membership. Two million songs, playlists, stations, and no ads. Limited to one device at a time. With Amazon Music Unlimited: Requires a subscription outside of Prime. 60 million songs, playlists, stations, and no ads.

Requires a subscription outside of Prime. 60 million songs, playlists, stations, and no ads. Amazon Music HD: Requires a subscription outside of Prime. Same library as Music Unlimited, but with songs in HD, Ultra HD, and some in 3D studio sound. No ads.

Amazon Music Prime is a good middle-of-the-road music streaming service. It doesn’t have a huge library of music like Spotify or Apple Music, but two million songs is decent. If you’re a casual music listener who doesn’t want to subscribe to an additional service, this is a great deal.

Where Can I Listen to Amazon Music?

Amazon Music is supported by many of the popular platforms. That includes iPhones, iPads, Android devices, Kindle Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo devices, Windows PCs, Macs, and web browsers. You should be able to stream Amazon Music on just about any device you own.

How to Get Started with Amazon Music Prime

Using Amazon Music is really as simple as signing into your Amazon account. Of course, you’ll need to be a Prime member to use the Music Prime streaming package. The process will be the same for whichever platform you’re using.

First, download the appropriate app for your platform. Here, we’re using the Android app. You’ll be asked to sign in to your Amazon account.

Once you’re signed in, you’ll see a few different sections to explore. The mobile apps have tabs across the bottom, while the desktop apps have tabs at the top. Scroll around and find some music or do a search.

You can save songs and albums to your Music Library or create playlists.

That’s the basics of Amazon Music Prime. It’s a great little streaming service that you may not have even known was available. If you’re a Prime member, this is yet another little perk you don’t want to miss.