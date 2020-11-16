If you’d like your iPhone or iPad wallpaper to change when you switch between light and dark mode, you can use special wallpapers provided by Apple that include both light and dark versions. Here’s how to set it up.

First, open the “Settings” app on your iPhone or iPad.

In Settings, tap “Wallpaper.”

In Wallpaper settings, tap “Choose a New Wallpaper.”

On the “Choose” screen, select the “Stills” category at the top of the page.

In the “Stills” category, select a wallpaper that includes the dark mode icon, which looks like several concentric circles with halves cut out of them.

The wallpapers with the dark and light mode icon will change automatically between dark and light versions when dark mode or light mode is activated.

On the next screen, tap “Set,” then decide whether you want to see the wallpaper on your Lock screen, Home screen, or both.

After that, close Settings and switch from light mode to dark mode (or vice versa) by opening Control Center, holding down the brightness slider, and tapping the dark or light mode button. After you switch, you’ll notice that the wallpaper you set changes automatically to match. Very cool!

